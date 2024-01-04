James Hersey x Jeremy Loops Deliver a Song, “My People”. Stream Here:

The Austrian Singer and songwriter, “James Hersey” has joined forces with the South African singer and songwriter, “Jeremy Loops”.

The pair has released a new song titled, “My People”. They have been working together for a while as they were met a few years in South Africa. They made a couple of songs together but had never shared any of them, and now finally have shared one of their collaboration song.

Well, coming to the song. It is a lovely one without any doubt. The song comes with a great message where they sing about that how much they love their people and that they believe that, “Nothing Compares to the soul of their people”. Appreciated!

Listen to the James Hersey and Jeremy Loops collaboration, “My People”:

The duo has planned and announced a European tour. The tour will start on 12th of January, 2019 and will last till 16th of February, 2019. Here is the link to more tour details.

