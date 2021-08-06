Lana Del Rey has premiered a new single “High by the Beach”. This single will be included in her upcoming album “Honeymoon”, which will be her third studio album. The album will hit stores later this year and it will be released through Interscope Records.

The track was released on iTunes and premiered worldwide this Sunday. However, the track was leaked online a few days before it was officially released. We are not sure if the leak pushed the date forward or it was originally scheduled to be released on Sunday.

“High by the Beach” is a track that every Lana fan is going to love. Remember her “Born to Die” era? That’s where she is going back and taking her fans with her in this track. Her previous album was a little ‘too far’ a stretch as admitted by Lana. However, everyone should be happy as she has decided to recreate the voice that everyone loved.

The one distinctive change Lana has brought in this new single is the use of synth beats. You will clearly notice these beats during the chorus. Although the beat isn’t loud enough to ruin the song, it does actually make the song more exciting by giving it the mainstream sound.

Listen to “High by the Beach” by Lana Del Rey