Music Video: “Hello Friday” by Flo Rida & Jason Derulo

Flo Rida has released a new single titled “Hello Friday”. This new single came out at a time when Flo Rida’s previous single “My House” is loosing some of its momentum after sitting on Top 40 radio number 1 spot for weeks now.

Flo Rida’s label Atlantic Records seems to have the perfect sense of when to launch a new song. Even though “My House” hasn’t died yet, they have brought out a new song. This is the way they want to promote Flo Rida’s upcoming studio album. The album , titled “The Perfect 10” will hit the stores lates in 2016 but it looks as if Atlantic has plans to keep Flo Rida on top of charts till then.

The track “Hello Friday” is an upbeat track featuring Jason Deulo. It’s about relieving your stress. The best way that you get to learn in this song is to have fun and dance. Once you do that, your anxiety and stress will go away for sure.

The song “Hello Friday” was coupled with a music video that came out via YouTube on April 29th. Flo Rida and Jason Derulo dance to the beat of the song, letting their stress go away. There are some sexy girls around that will spark the environment and pour more energy into the music video. Watch it below. It’s going to be the biggest summer hit this year.

Watch “Hello Friday” by Flo Rida and Jason Derulo