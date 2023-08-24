Get set, Janet Jackson is about to release her single on Friday!

I know that you all have been waiting long for Janet to show up. The American singer and songwriter, Janet has been out of the screen for sometime but she is coming back with an amazing blow. No, I am not fooling you. She has officially announced that she will be releasing her much-awaited new single song, “Made for Now” on Friday, August 17th. She tweeted it on August 12th.

Janet will also be releasing music video to her upcoming single “Made for Now” simultaneously. Wait, there is more about this Friday. You will see her on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” just on the same day on which she will release her new song. What a comeback!

We hope this comeback will turn out to be a success for Janet Jackson, who desperately needs some hits under her belt this year if she’s to make an impact. We will keep you posted on what’s going on with her comeback and we will definitely review any songs that she releases in the future – hoping to get at least one this Friday.