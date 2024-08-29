New Music: Folks release new single ‘Say Something’

After showcasing their Brit-rock chops a few months ago with debut single ‘Skull & Bones’, Folks have chosen a more laid-back and melodic tune for their second release. Listen to ‘Say Something’ by following the link below (sorry, I can’t get the stream link to work properly so will update the post when I do. Bloody technology, eh?)

http://soundcloud.com/wearefolks/say-something-1

Sounds like a cross between The La’s and The Coral to me – which can only be a good thing and bodes well for Folks’ debut album, I See Cathedrals, which is out on 1 October. What do you think?



