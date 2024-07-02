Enter now to win this cool hip flask!

UPDATE – MONDAY 7 JULY – WE HAVE A WINNER!

CONGRATULATIONS TO AMANDA FOBERT – WE WILL BE IN TOUCH TO ARRANGE DELIVERY OF YOUR PRIZE.

THANKS TO EVERYONE ELSE FOR ENTERING.

COMPETITION NOW CLOSED

[divide]

Drinking at a festival is way cooler when you do it from a hip flask. That’s just a fact, and to help you be the envy of your friends at your next festival we have teamed up with the lovely people at buyahipflask.com to offer you the chance to win this 3oz Hair Of The Dog Stainless Steel hip flask:

Cool eh? You can see all the details of the hip flask here: buyahipflask.com/3oz-hair-of-the-dog-stainless-steel-flask – but to summarise: it’s made from stainless steel, has a lazer engraved logo on the front, holds 3oz and comes in a 100% recycled box.

To be in with a chance of winning just use the form to enter the prize draw below. We will announce the winner at 7pm on Monday 7 July and be in touch via email to get your postal address so we can send the hip flask out to you.

[customcontact form=4]