Single review: Embrace – ‘Follow You Home’

The third cut from Embrace’s fifth album, ‘Follow You Home’ is their best song, in my opinion, in ages. Poppier than their more recent fair, the simple but catchy chorus quickly grabs you, thanks in main to the delivery of lead singer Danny McNamara and the driving drum beat.

Great, and deserves to bring them back on the radio, even if the repetition of the title is perhaps not the best thing to sing along to. “I’m going to follow you home” karaoke will be quickly followed by a visit from the police.

(7/10)

Buy: Follow You Home

Embrace’s new self-titled album is out now – buy it here: Embrace