Elley Duhé’s “SAVIOR” Comes With an Heart-Taking Message. Stream Now:

Fans! Here is a gift for you.

The American Singer, “Elley Duhé” has premiered a new song “SAVIOR”. It was premiered via streaming music services and is included in her recently released Debut EP, “Dragon Mentality”. Yes, The EP was re-released with this additional song on 26th of October.

SAVIOR comes with a message that is to love your family because love of the family is the only thing in this world that we get for free and our Elley thinks the same. She shared her views about the song and said, “Savior means rule 1: Family first. Pure love = Family”. She added, “Always protect and cherish the family that loves you unconditionally.”

Well, it is a lovely ballad where the Los Angeles Based pop singer kills it with her soulful vocals uttering lyrics like, “Heavy down, Drowning in the water, I’m gonna be there to save ya.” I like the pauses and the background music was good as well. This song is definitely worth a listen.

Listen To The Elley Duhé’s “SAVIOR”:



She has planned the DRAGON MENTALITY Tour which starts at The Echo, Los Angeles on 28th of November. Get the tickets Here.