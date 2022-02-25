Dido Delivers “Chances”. Stream Here:

The English singer and songwriter, “Dido” has shared a new song titled, “Chances”. The track was co-written by her with, “Dee Adam”, “Rollo Armstrong” and “Guy Sigsworth”.
Chances
This new song chances is a ballad. The production is good, I like the beats and the background playing keyboard adds a lot to the production. And as you know, Dido is the best at uttering killing vocals.
Listen to the Dido’s new song, “Chances”:
Still ON My Mind features 12 tracks and marks the British singer’s first album release in 6 long years.
Dido will also support her upcoming fifth studio album with a Headline Tour. The tour kicks off at the Forum Karlin in Praha, Czech Republic on 5th of May, 2019.
