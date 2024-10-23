Demi Lovato And Despacito Singer Luis Fonsi Have Something Going On

Rumors have been spreading around this week over the collaboration of Demo Lovato and Despacito singer Luis Fonsi for something new. The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer almost confirmed of something big going on in her career with Fonsi. As she posted a sexy selfie of herself with the caption, “music video shoot”, Luis commented on her post: “what happened Demi.” He also shared a picture of his own from the video shoot. “It’s a wrap”. Demi also commented on this post as “Hello Fonsi.”

Last week, talking to Buzzfeed about her future in Spanish songs, Demi told:

“I actually – you will have to wait and find out, because I recorded something recently that I think you will like”

Who Is The Man Behind Lovato’s “Only Forever”?

Demi’s latest album Tell Me You Love Me has made much noise already especially with “Only Forever”. Perhaps owing to its intense lyrics, fans think this song as a personal experience of Lovato.

“I’ve been thinking ’bout the future/And I’ve been thinking ’bout the now/I know we’re gonna be together/I just don’t know how”. Lovato fans are coming up with conspiracy theories about who Lovato is talking about.Well, it could be Wilmer Valderrama? Or maybe Nick Jonas? Whoever it is, let’s see what time will expose.