14 APR

Listen: Deftones share new song ‘Smile’ in honour of late bassist Chi Cheng

Deftones front-man Chino Moreno took to Twitter last night to share a previously unreleased track in honour of the groups late bassist Chi Cheng, who passed away a year ago yesterday.

The new song, called ‘Smile’, is taken from the recording sessions for Deftones’ unreleased album Eros, which was abandoned following the death of Cheng.

Moreno said on Twitter:

Listen to ‘Smile’:

Chi Cheng, a founding member of Deftones, died suddenly last year following a car accident in 2008 that left him in a semi-vegetative state.

1 thought on “Listen: Deftones share new song ‘Smile’ in honour of late bassist Chi Cheng

    NinoDelPadre

    (2014-04-17 - 6:53 pm)

    Deftones – Smile Lyric Video (Pro Produced) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rETGJHkZyhs

