Listen: David Bowie is streaming album ‘The Next Day’ on iTunes

Up until last night, David Bowie and his team seemed in complete control of an impressive marketing campaign for his new album The Next Day. Unfortunately for them, the internet got in the way and the album leaked. Cue The Next Day being released as a free stream on iTunes!

To listen to the album in full, click this link: itunes.com/davidbowie

The album is Bowie’s thirtieth, and will be available to stream via the above link until the it’s released on 11 March. There’s also a competition running along with the stream, with the prize being a deluxe version of The Next Day singed by Bowie himself. Head over to his Facebook page for full details.