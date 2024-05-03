Watch Music Video: “Fall In Love” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato

Christina and Demi have reclaimed their power in the official music video for “Fall in Love” – the latest single from Christina Aguilera’s upcoming comeback album. It seems like things are finally working out for Christina after she failed to impress with her earlier single. After teasing with the music video, Christina Aguilera and Demi […]
Single Review: “Twice” by Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera has premiered a new song titled “Twice”. This new song serves as a preview of Christina’s new album, which will be her eighth studio album and it will come out in June this year. As of now, you can get this new countdown single by Christina Aguilera on all digital platforms. Along with […]
Sara Bareilles Tributes Motherhood with “Shiny”
12th of May is celebrated for Mothers and their Motherhood. Sara Bareillles is doing the same thing with her new ballad. “Shiny” is meant to make our moms feel like they matter the most to all of us. Every man or women, at a certain stage of their life, come to realize the fact that […]
What exactly does Working in Media mean?
Many people who want to express their creative abilities often say that they would like to ‘work in media’ – but what exactly does that mean? And what kind of qualifications might be needed? Here we look at the main areas that make up the modern definition of the term and the kind of careers […]
BBC Announces New Annual Music Awards
BBC has announced new annual music awards and has released an early list of performers. The star-studded BBC music awards will be hosted by Fearne Cotton and Chris Evans. The award show will broadcast live from London Earl’s Court. You can watch live on BBC One. Radio 1 and Radio 2 will bring you the […]
Watch Music Video “OKOKOK” by Jaira Burns
Jaira Burns has premiered a colorful and cute music video for her latest single “OKOKOK”. Jaira is only 21 and she is doing really good with the way she is slowly gaining momentum and finding her place in the music industry. The young singer first burst out on the scene in 2017 with her debut […]
Mac Miller: Songs – STREAM them all here
Mac Miller has premiered not only one but THREE new songs today. The tracks are titled as below. 1. Programs 2. Buttons 3. Small Worlds The songs came out earlier today on all popular digital platforms. These three new singles will become part of Mac Miller’s upcoming fifth studio album . This album will be […]
Festival Essentials: Cool camping gear
The first in our Festival Essentials series covered the best pop up tents for festivals, which was pretty boring but very necessary. Today we can move onto something a bit more fun – cool camping gear! These days camping at festivals doesn’t have to be an uncomfortable ordeal that has to be survived. With the […]
Music: “Love Yourself” by Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye West
Mary J. Blige has linked up with the rap superstar Kanye West for the latest single from hr forthcoming new studio album. This new album is titled “Strength of a Woman” and this new single is titled “Love Yourself”. The album is expected to hit the stores during the last week of April. If you […]
Tinashe performs “Flame” on TV – Watch the awesome performance
Tinashe has appeared on TV and she delivered her first TV performance of her recent single “Flame”. The performance was really cool. If you missed this performance on NBC in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you can watch it here after the performance review below. Many fans had huge expectations from this performance and […]