I’m guessing many of you are not currently in sunny California getting ready for the first day of this years Coachella festival, but don’t despair as the three-day event is being streamed live all weekend on YouTube. I know it’s not the same, but it’ll have to do!

Here’s the link: www.youtube.com/coachella

All the set times are there as well if you want to plan your weekend around your favourite bands.

Have fun!