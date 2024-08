‘Wonderland’ is not the most subtle of songs, very clearly on the subject of sex and performance, but it’s wrapped up in a funky, head-nodding rhythm that will get you up and moving, matched by the very listenable deep voice of Clock Machine’s vocalist.

I’m not as keen on the lighter secondary vocals, but the beat-focussed breakdown and the gritty bridge all add up to a cracking tune.

(7/10)