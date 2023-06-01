Single review: Chicane feat. Senadee – ‘No More I Sleep’

Chicane used to be an exciting group – I’m thinking Saltwater or Stoned In Love but I think they took the title here too literally, creating a slow instrumental-heavy number that will send you off to the land of nod unless you have copious amounts of Red Bull to hand.

With the most tedious repetitive keyboard riff I’ve heard in a while there’s very little about this song to prick up your ears.

Like a low budget With or Without You by U2 if Bono had drifted off half way through, this is a poor comeback.

(3/10)

Buy: No More I Sleep (feat. Senadee)