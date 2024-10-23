Check Out Lyrics of “Gorgeous” By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has recently shared her new song named “Gorgeous” and it took the internet by storm just moments after. Swifties are going crazy after this song. Gorgeous is much anticipated to hit Billboard charts this year!
The Lyrics
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us
He’s in the club doing I don’t know what
You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much
[Pre-Chorus]
Whiskey on ice, sunset and vine
You’ve ruined my life by not being mine
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Verse 2]
You should take it as a compliment
That I’m talking to everyone here but you
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room
If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her
But if you’re single that’s honestly worse
‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ocean blue eyes looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Bridge]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Outro]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what
I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous