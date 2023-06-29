Single review: Chasing Grace – ‘Run’

Effectively balancing the male and female vocals of the group over a rattling drum beat that wouldn’t be out of place on a Sam Smith record, ‘Run’ is not a track that will blow you away with a distinctive chorus and set of verses, but it’s a solid enough indie-pop song with some shades of Lady Antebellum in its structure.

Lacking its own real identity, it’s not going to stand out among the crowd and needs a more recognisable sound, but it’s a good enough track for a few spins but one that could do with a little more heart and a little less drum machine that masks the emotion of the two leads.

(6/10)