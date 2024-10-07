Charlie Ruth Shares Second Single ‘How Long’ From Upcoming Album “VoiceNotes”

After getting some attention on social media for tweets using “How Long”, Charlie Puth has finally revealed the campaign was for his single “How Long”. The single is the second song from his upcoming sophomore album VoiceNotes. Ruth has given this pleasant surprise of his return to music months after his last funky R&B-tinged track ‘Attention’ which slayed us all with joy.

The song opens with light and smooth music with Puth singing “I’ll admit, I was wrong. What else can I say, girl? Can’t you break my head and not my heart?”. The very start of the song depicts all what the song is going to be about. It certainly talks about cheating and breaking the heart. The ending of the song is also a proof enough we can expect mature stuff from Charlie’s album. “How long has this been going on? You’ve been creeping ’round on me. While you’re calling me baby. How long has this been going on? You’ve been acting so shady. I’ve been feeling it lately, baby”

“How Long” was written and produced by Charlie Puth himself. The album is going to be released on January 19, 2018. The pre-orders have already begun!

Listen To The Audio Here