Chantel Jeffries Working on Her Single “Wait”

Chantel Jeffries is famous for her Instagram followers. With the number crossing 3.5 million, it seems like the right time for Chantel to introduce us to her other talents. She can sing and we will witness it on May 4 when she premiers her debut single. Titled “Wait”, her debut single will come out via Universal Music Group.

Chantel’s new single “Wait” features Offset & Vory. The single is co-produced and co-written by Chantel, which we expected considering she has already shown her talents as a DJ and a producer. The single will serve as the lead single for Chantel’s upcoming debut EP that will come out during this summer. The debut EP is titled ‘Calculated Luck”.

Talking about her latest single, Chantel explained why it took her so long to prepare her first single. She was working on her sound, refining it further to find her true craft. Meanwhile, she has been working with talented writers and producers to further improve her understanding of making great music. She feels super excited about her new project and expects it to bring her joy. Let’s hope her first serving from the debut EP makes us wait for her album.