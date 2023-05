It might feel at points that this is a spoof song and that ‘Weird Al’ will burst out of a jeep at some point but this hit from Sparxxx is pretty solid with its mash-up of different genres. Yes, for every shout out to cold beers and hot country girls and neat guitar solos, there’s a call to “his cousin Earl” and a video that looks like a joke. But look outside these country clichés and you get a collection of influences, fast-paced raps and a strong sense of fun with a memorable chorus.

(6.5/10)