Bryan Adams Teams Up with Ed Sheeran For a Song, “Shine A Light”. Stream Here:

The Canadian singer and songwriter, “Bryan Adams” has joined forces with the British singer and songwriter, “Ed Sheeran” to premiere a new song titled, “Shine A light”.

Shine A Light will be a part of the Canadian singer’s upcoming fourteenth studio album. The upcoming LP is also titled, “Shine A Light” and is expected to be released on 1st of March, 2019. Shine A Light will be Bryan’s first album release after 4 years, it will feature 12 songs.

Bryan and Ed met in Dublin and they have been in contact ever since. Bryan offered Ed to collaborate in this new song and he accepted. That is a part of what the Canadian singer told media in an interview.

Shine A Light has empowered me. I don’t know that to whom this song concerns but guys, it has totally made me feel like it was created for me. I am empowered. It is surely gonna hit you as well, let us just SHINE A LIGHT!

Listen to Bryan Adams and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration song, “Shine A Light”: