Brolly Shares a Song, “White Out Days”. Stream Here:

The Sacramento based singer and songwriter, “Jacob Ithurburn” who is better known under his stage name, “Brolly” has shared a new song titled,”White Out Days”. It was premiered via SoundCloud.

White Out Days will appear on Brolly’s forthcoming EP. The song marks his first official music release after last August. It is a follow up to his 3rd EP, “Son”.

Guy, despite the fact that Brolly is an emerging artist, sincerely I don’t like this new song. I think there is a lot about his music that needs to be ignored. You know what I mean.

I mean I just want to give him a try, so he could produce something better in his upcoming music releases. But in my humble opinion, this is not a WOW song. If you need to get the fame, you gotta produce something worth it.

Brolly talked to the media about the song when he said, “Sometimes it’s easier to push hurt or painful experiences away, rather than embracing them, healing through them and growing from them”.