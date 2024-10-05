Blur planning more gigs

It’s nigh on impossible to keep up with Blur these days. Every interview any of them have ever done since their reunion has been pretty vague and evasive about their future plans, and they seemed happy to let everyone think their recent show in Hyde Park was the ‘final ever Blur gig’. Yet while all this ‘farewell’ stuff has been going on, Blur released two new tracks – one of which ‘Under The Westway’ (below) – is up there as one of their best.

Today, the Britpop legends have announced they are planning more gigs in 2013, saying on Facebook:

“Thank you for waiting… Rock Werchter is about to announce that Blur will headline next July. We’re excited.. hope to travel in 2013 to play to more of our lovely fans who we haven’t seen for a while. Don’t know where yet, we’ll tell as soon as we do..

Stand by..”

So what’s this? They’re playing a Belgian festival and then going on a world tour? Or just a few international festivals? Were they gazumped by Rock Werchter and forced to put out a quick announcement that doesn’t tell us anything, before the festival spilled the beans about the performance? Why all the mystery and reluctance to let fans know what’s going on? Who knows what’s going on in the Blur camp right now – all I know is that I wish they’d do us all a favour, reunite properly and get a new album recorded. What about you?



