Big Sean is back with two brand new songs “No More Interviews” & “Bounce back”

The Detroit Rapper Big Sean has dropped two audio tracks “No More Interviews” and “Bounce Back” on October 31st, 2016. The audio’s videos are available on YouTube.

Is he planning to release his fourth studio album? Who knows!

“No More Interviews” song is a co-production of Big Sean and Amaire Johnson. “It hurt to hit the Internet to find out that me and you don’t fuck with each other, over a miscommunication, that probably could be fixed with a five-minute conversation” raps Big Sean about his relationship with Kid Cudi.

That’s not it, he also slammed his ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera later in the song, “Fucked up thing about it is she ain’t even tell all, like how I introduced her to meditation, positive thinking and the books she probably read in daily rotation.” That is going to hurt Naya Rivera!

Produced by Hitmaka and Smash David, “Bounce Back” is about bashing the rivals in the music industry. “I heard your new shit, it’s pathetic, your contract should be shredded” raps the 28-years-old rapper. Slayed that!

There’s no official statement coming out whether these two songs are a part of his new album or not. But, his flow is what made these songs likable. Let’s wish he releases his album real soon. Give us all of it!

Listen to “No More Interviews” & “Bounce Back” by Big Sean