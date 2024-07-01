Beady Eye release video for new single ‘The Beat Goes On’

Fresh from the shocking revelations that Liam Gallagher has given up alcohol after 20 years, his new band Beady Eye have released the video to new single ‘The Beat Goes On’.

The video, which you can see below, is taken from their recent slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival, where they played a supporting role to headliners Kasabian.

It also sees Liam in familiar ‘stage prowling’ mode in a fetching Union Jack coat – coming to you from a Pretty Green store soon!

‘The Beat Goes On’ is one of the highlights of Beady Eye’s debut album, Different Gear, Still Speeding, and is as close as they get to the Noel-inspired ballads of Oasis’ heyday.

Check out the video:



