Bat For Lashes, aka Natasha Khan, releases her third album The Haunted Man next week – and now you can hear a six-song preview of it below.

The preview features previous releases ‘Laura’, ‘All Your Gold’ and ‘Marilyn’, as well as brand new tracks ‘A Wall’ (glitzy disco-stomper), ‘Oh Yeah’ (a bit experimental) and ‘Winter Fields’ (lush orchestral ballad). Check it out below:



The Haunted Man is out on 15 October, preorder from Amazon here: The Haunted Man