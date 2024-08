‘Beggin’ For Thread’ is the latest single from BANKS, one of this year’s hottest acts. From the solid thick bassline to the subdued but evocative vocals, this is a low-key ominous indie number that successfully mixes in something for the RnB crowd too. Throwing in a sax line just at the point where the record needs a bit more oomph, this mature Sugababes sound works.

(6.5/10)

‘Beggin For Thread’ is taken from LA-based singer BANKS’ upcoming debut album Goddess – which is out next month.