Music: Backyards – ‘Goodhart’s Law’

If you’re into gentle, sweeping, melancholic melodies then check out Leeds five-piece Backyards, who are set to release this new single on 21 April:
It’s not the most attention-grabbing of songs, but therein lies the appeal of ‘Goodhart’s Law’. A simple, unassuming and unpretentious track that is comfortable in its own skin – which is a rarity in these days of noisey posturing and promotion.
Who are Backyards?
Formed in Leeds in 2010, Backyards are:
Ben Styles – Vocals / Violin / Keyboard
Bryan Serwatka – Vocals / Guitar / Keyboards
Matthew Byrne – Guitar
Reuben Upstone – Bass / Guitar
Caroline Lim – Drums
