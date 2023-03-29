Music: Backyards – ‘Goodhart’s Law’

If you’re into gentle, sweeping, melancholic melodies then check out Leeds five-piece Backyards, who are set to release this new single on 21 April:

It’s not the most attention-grabbing of songs, but therein lies the appeal of ‘Goodhart’s Law’. A simple, unassuming and unpretentious track that is comfortable in its own skin – which is a rarity in these days of noisey posturing and promotion.

Who are Backyards?

Formed in Leeds in 2010, Backyards are:

Ben Styles – Vocals / Violin / Keyboard

Bryan Serwatka – Vocals / Guitar / Keyboards

Matthew Byrne – Guitar

Reuben Upstone – Bass / Guitar

Caroline Lim – Drums

Learn more about Backyards:

Backyards website: backyardsmusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/backyardsmusic

Bandcamp: backyards.bandcamp.com



