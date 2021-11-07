Ariana Grande Song, “Thank u, Next”. Listen Here:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Ariana Grande” is working on her upcoming fifth studio album, “Thank U, Next” which is expected to be released soon. For now, She has released a new song, “Thank u, Next” that will be a part of her forthcoming LP.

This new song, “Thank u, Next” was co-written by Ariana Grande with, “Victoria Monét”, “Njomza”, “Tayla Parx” and “Tommy Brown” and was produced by “Crazy Mike”, “Scootie” and “TBhits”.

Thank u, Next is a catchy number and after listening to this song i can’t wait to get my copy of the upcoming album. Ariana sings about her past relationships and reminisces her past. But she thinks that she have learned a lot from past experiences and that she does not care anymore.

Listen To Ariana Grande’s New Song, “Thank u, Next”:



The American Singer has planned and announced the “Sweetener” World tour. The tour will start next year in March. She will Perform at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York on 18th of March 2019 and the tour will end on 18 of June at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Explore more about the tour details and get your tickets here.