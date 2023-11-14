Alessia Cara Shares a New Song, “Not Today”. Learn more:

The Canadian R&B Singer and Songwriter, “Alessia Cara” is working on her upcoming second studio album, “The Pains Of Growing” and the full length album is expected to be released on 30th of November, 2018. But for now, she has released a new song titled, “Not Today” which will be a part of her upcoming album.

The track was first premiered exclusively on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio Show where she said of the song that, “I went through the end of a relationship, and just really, really bad terms. So the song to me was like that grieving period in the middle of healing, I guess, or the moment or the period of time before you actually get to the healing stage”.

Not Today was then immediately premiered publicly and is know available on the digital platforms. Alessia also shared an accompanying lyrical video via YouTube.

Well, To me, this new song is good enough. I would say it’s a comeback single from the Canadian singer to save this era as the previously released singles from the album have slightly failed to secure much on the charts.

it’s an emotional ballad, quite personal where Alessia sings about what she is going through and hoping that things will be good for her one day.

Watch(Lyrical Video) Alessia Cara’s New Song, “Not Today”: