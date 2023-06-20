Adam Lambert performs “The Original High” on GMA

The Good Morning America Summer Concert Series has begun with Adam Lambert’s mini-concert on June 19. He performed “The Original High” and two other songs in the center of Central Park in NY City to kick-start the concert series.

Adam Lambert has been very busy this week with release of his new album “The Original High”. He has spent most part of last year touring with Queen and working on his new album. He has worked with legendary guitarist Brian May, which clearly reflects in “The Original High”.

Adam was dressed in a red shirt and dark blue jeans during the mini concert. He opened his performance with single “Ghost Town”. Followed it up by his new amazing single “The Original High” and concluded his performance with his ever-green “Whataya Want From Me”. The crows loved every bit of his performance.

The best part of Adam Lambert’s performance for GMA was the quality of his vocals. This guy is simply incredible. “The Original High” performance was mesmerizing and everyone loved it. Without a doubt, it was his best performance and a clear indication of what we can expect from Idol alum in the future.

Watch Adam Lambert Perform “The Original High” on GMA