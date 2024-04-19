Giorgio Moroder is preparing to release his first album in last 30 years. The album, titled “Deja Vu” was first teased back in November, this year. The album will finally hit the stores on 12 June through RCA. The album will be featuring big pop names such as Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX, and Sia.

“Deja Vu” the title track for Moroder’s upcoming album. The track takes us back to 70s dance floor with its overall funky treatment. The prolific synth-pop producer has released only a minute long snippet so far but it is enough to tell us that it’s going to be a pure disco delight. Sia’s vocals, which have recently received a lot of appreciation, sit perfectly on this track and definitely make it one of her best vocal performances so far. Her vocals are definitely massive and that’s something this joyous track needed.

“Chandelier” star Sia is turning her career around from a songwriter to a singster with her brilliant vocal performances recently. Giorgio Moroder’s “Deja Vu” is definitely going to be one of her highlights this year. Listen to the track below and let us know what you think of Giorgio’s modern-meets-classic disco smash and Sia’s brilliant vocals.

Listen to “Deja Vu” by Giorgio Moroder featuring Sia