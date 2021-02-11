Young & Sick Delivers a New Song, “Jet Black Heart”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Nick van Hofwegen” who is better known under his stage name, “Young & Sick” has shared a new song titled, “Jet Black Heart”.

Young & Sick is working on a new project. He will be releasing his new EP this spring. This new song, “Jet Black Heart” is the third song yet released from the upcoming EP and is a follow up to the previously released songs, “No Good” and “Bitter End”.

Alright guys, what does this new song bring with it? Listen, You may not like the song in the start, but you are gonna love it as the song will get unfolded. It keeps getting better and better.

The production is good, vocals are crazy, and yes I like the Pauses. Enjoy!

Listen to the Young & Sick’s new song, “Jet Black Heart”:

The Young & Sick talked to the media about the song and said, “JET BLACK HEART is a song about all consuming love. The kind who’s intensity paralyses you. The sort that makes you lose it completely. It’s the LOVE I feel for making music and art”.