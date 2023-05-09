Song + Music Video: “Write On Me” by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony released a brand new song “Write On Me” last week on iTunes. The song is also available on Spotify where you can stream it without having to purchase it. The good news is that the girl band has also released a music video for their fans, without having them to wait months for the visuals.

This new song “Write On Me” will be included in girl band’s upcoming second studio album. The album is titled “7/27” and it will hit the stores during the last week of May. “Write On Me” will be fourth track on the album.

“Write On Me” is a good song with strong lyrics. In fact, it’s also Camilla Cabello’s favorite song as she told us during a recent interview. She was talking about band’s upcoming album. She decided to discuss songs individually. When it came to “Write On Me”, Camilla told her fans that it’s was her favorite track due to its strong lyrics.

This new romantic track could mean something special for the fans of Fifth Harmony. They have been asking for Lauren to take the main role in one of their songs. Now the wish has been granted. Lauren is doing the chorus this time. I’m sure all those who complained about Lauren’s role in the band will be happy now. You can listen to this song below.

Music Video: “Write On Me” by Fifth Harmony