Why Don’t We Music Video For, “Cold In LA”. Watch Here:

The American pop band, “Why Don’t We” has unveiled a new music video for, “Cold In LA” directed by David Loeffler and Henry Lipatov.

Cold In LA is a follow up to the American groups previous singles, “Big Plans” that was released in January. This new song was written by, “Daniel Seavey”, “Jonah Marais”, “Jack Avery”, “Zach Herron”, and “Corbyn Besson”.

I think Why Don’t We are giving start to their great career. I mean, I loved their song Big Plans and I think this new song is another bop.

What about the music video? Once again a good one. If you liked the Big Plans music video, here is another one for you. It sees the group member singing on the roads of LA while snow is covering the buildings in the city.

Watch the music video to Why Don’t We’s song, “Cold In LA”:

Jonah Marais talked to the media about about the sing and said, “We actually wrote this song in a hotel room after our show in Ireland in the fall. It’s crazy to see it go out into the world, that’s some personal stuff we just wrote and we didn’t even realise it was going to come out. But it’s out in the world and I hope that you all love it as much as we do”