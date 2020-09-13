What are Why Don’t We Planning In This New Song, “Big Plans”? Song Premiere:

Back in August, 2018, the American pop band, “Why Don’t We” dropped their debut studio album, “8 Letters”.

Why Don’t We has come up again. They have shared a new song titled, “Big Plans”. It was co-written by all the band members. The band comprises 5 members including, “Zach Herron”, “Jonah Marais”, “Jack Avery”, “Corbyn Besson” and “Daniel Seavey”.

If you are looking for some real music, this new song Big Plans is for you. I just love the production, this is just going to make you groove to the sweet beat.

This is not it. Big Plans comes with lovely lyrics as well. Here look at the chorus, “I got real big plans, baby, for you and me. So, love me for who I am and for who I’m gonna be. Ain’t got everything you want, but got everything you need. So, take a chance, take a chance on me”.

All the members participated in singing also, and I think they all have delivered their best. Big Plans is a WOW song without any doubt. Enjoy!

Listen to Why Don’t We’s new song, “Big Plans”: