Watch Zara Larsson Performing Christina Aguilera’s “Bound To You” At A Wedding

Zara Larsson cares for her people. That’s obvious from her recent wedding gig. She was performing Christina Aguilera’s “Bound To You” at a wedding in Sweden somewhere a few days back. It was wedding ceremony of someone from the Larsson family and Zara took care of keeping everyone entertained.

She delivered a breathtaking performance of this power ballad. Her live performance was nothing less than amazing. The performance came before the bride and groom tied the knot and kissed each other.

Earlier this month, we witnessed Lady Gaga performing live at a wedding ceremony in Hollywood. Is it going to be the new trend? We don’t know yet but it seems like we will be seeing more performances on some high profile weddings in the coming months. If one billionaire can have Lady Gaga at the wedding, why can’t others have it? They can if they can afford to pay these top celebrities.

But Zara’s performance wasn’t about money but rather it was about giving back to your people. She is a hit singer and famous all over the world. Her, performing at her family wedding, shows that she’s still humble and eager to make her family happy.

Zara wasn’t performing alone at the ceremony. Her sister Hanna also accompanied her. Both played their part and made everyone proud of their live performance. The song “Bound To You” is from Christina Aguilera’s 2010 “Burlesque” soundtrack.

It’s time you watch this latest performance. Be sure to leave comments below.

Watch Zara Larsson Perform Christina Aguilera’s “Bound To You” At A Wedding Ceremony

Zara e sua sorella Hanna, cantano Bound To You di Christina Aguilera a un matrimonio in Svezia (via @zaraismyqueen) pic.twitter.com/DZRHIyQq13 — Zara Larsson Italia (@ZaraLarssonITA) July 17, 2017