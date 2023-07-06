Watch: Video for Muse’s Olympic song ‘Survival’

When it was revealed that the official London 2012 Olympics song would be a Muse song, I wasn’t sure what I thought. Now the official video for ‘Survival’ has been released and I now know exactly what I think – this is a very naff idea! Here’s the video:
Not only is the song stubbornly refusing to grow on me (it’s just a rehash of ‘United States of Eurasia’ isn’t it!?), but pairing it with a load of images of gurning athletes passionately going about their business just doesn’t fit well at all.
What do you think? Join the discussion in the comments below…
