Watch Troye Sivan Performing “My My My” and “The Good Side” on Saturday Night Live

Troye Sivan performed his new single “My My My” on SNL along with the followup single “The Good Side”. After watching this performance, it’s obvious that Troye Sivan is taking music seriously. He has delivered a very professional and well-rehearsed performance on Saturday Night Live. It was his first performance this era and it needed to be this good for the 22-year-old singer. Thankfully, it worked out really well as the singer received a lot of appreciation from all quarters for his powerful performance.

It was a lively set and Troye was all set to use it to his advantage. It worked for him as he delivered a mesmerizing performance of his new single for the first time on TV – accompanied by a live band. I think that was a good decision to go with a live band. It kind of makes a lot of sense. The 22-year-old singer also delivered some impressive dance moves on the stage as he performed “My My My”. When performing the followup single “The Good Side”, Troye took a sober approach, addressing the song in accordance with its theme. It turned out to be the performance that will remain in audiences’ memories for months to come.

I’m not sure how many of you noticed this but I’m definite that Troye sounds even better when singing live. If the singer continues delivering such live performances, I’m sure he will have a lot of fans and critics saying the same thing. If you missed the performance, watch it below. It’s not something you should miss as it sets the standard for other singers for 2018.

Watch Troye Sivan Performing “My My My” and “The Good Side” on SNL