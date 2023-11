As reported last week, London psychers TOY are returning with second album Join The Dots in December.

Last week they shared the brilliant title track, and today have followed that up with a very cool animated video courtesy of celebrated artist David Chatton Barker.

The single was released today as a limited edition 7″ – so if you don’t have one in your possession right now chances are you’ve missed the boat. Sorry!

Console yourself with the video below: