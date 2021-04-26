Watch “Started” Music Video By Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is making headlines with her comeback now as her single “Sally Walker” went viral and then its music video also did amazing for Iggy. Now she’s already teasing her new music video “Started” and have even released some photos on Instagram.

We know Iggy loves visuals and she’s good with it. Starting from her first music video, we knew her strength lied in making interesting songs and then putting up an amazing visual for it. It has worked for Iggy and we’re sure it will work for her even now.

Iggy is planning to give us her new single “Started” coming week. We will probably get the music video along with the track as Iggy is already working on MV. We are sure it will be something really exciting. We have seen that video is shot Paris Hilton’s dog property and it looks like it could be a meme masterpiece we’ve been waiting for this long.