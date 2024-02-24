Ellie Goulding premiered a music video for her latest single “Something In The Way You Move” yesterday. The single is from her hit album “Delirium”. The album came out last year in November but “Something In The Way You Move” didn’t become a hit instantly. It’s only been a few weeks since the song has climbed on the pop charts in the U.S. It looks like Ellie has released the video at a perfect time but sadly the video isn’t that great.

The music video is just a concert video recorded during the “Delirium World Tour”. To make it a little more than that, the British singer just turned half the video into black and white while leaving some parts in color. But that doesn’t make it what fans wanted for a song that is doing good on charts. Ellie has disappointed her fans after a long time.

If you’re a hardcore fan, you might let Ellie off the hook since Ed Coleman, the director, has actually done a decent job with the camera and overall direction. But I’m sure you also wanted more than a concert video. Is that the best you could do Ellie for “Something In The Way You Move”? Really? Watch the video yourself and decide whether you need to register your protest as a fan or you’d be happy to pass this video considering Ellie’s current schedule with the “Delirium World Tour”.

Watch “Something In The Way You Move” by Ellie Goulding