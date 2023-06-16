Watch Shakira’s Best Performances from El Dorado World Tour

Shakira fans can finally get excited. Why? The Latin queen has finally kicked off her El Dorado World Tour after various delays. If you don’t know, she delayed and postponed the world tour previously because of health issues.

Now that she is able to perform, she has kicked off the world tour in Germany. Her opening concert at the Barclaycard Arena was a sold-out event. Nearly 16,000 fans attended the concert and enjoyed watching Shakira deliver some of her best live performances. Luckily, you can also see these performances later in this review.

Shakira will be performing a medley of her iconic Spanish hits every night. She has a great setlist out for the tour. Along with these Spanish hits, she will also perform some of her popular English songs from previous albums. It’s going to be a pure joy to be watching Shakira deliver these performances on her world tour. Check out her setlist below and then watch her performances at the opening night.

Estoy Aquí

She Wolf

Si Te Vas

Nada

Perro Fiel

Underneath Your Clothes

Me Enamoré

Inevitable

Chantaje

Whenever, Wherever

Tú

Amarillo

La Tortura

Antología

Can’t Remember to Forget You

Loca

La La La / Waka Waka



Encore

Toneladas

Hips Don’t Lie

La Bicicleta

Now watch her performances from the last night below.







