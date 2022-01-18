Watch Music Video “Vai Malandra” by Anitta

Anitta has premiered a new music video and it’s probably one of the sexiest videos we have watched this year.

The song “Vai Malandra” is yet another song from Anitta that came out this year. If you have following up her music, you know the count but I’ve seriously forgotten it. Anitta announced “Vai Malandra” a few months back but she couldn’t release it soon. But the good news is that she also released a music video along with the song. The video came out on YouTube.

The latest Anitta single “Vai Malandra” features Tropkillaz, DJ Yuri Martins, Mc Zaac, and Maejor. It may not be Anitta’s best song yet but it’s definitely worth listening. However, you won’t understand its lyrics as they are in Portuguese. But if you are desperate to understand the lyrics, just watch the video. Probably Anitta did the video to give her fans an idea about the song lyrics. You can watch the music video for this new song by Anitta below.

Watch Official Music Video “Vai Malandra” by Anitta