Watch Music Video To The Riley Smith’s, “Hard To Kiss”:

The American actor, singer and songwriter, “Riley Smith” has shared a new music video for, “Hard To Kiss”. It is his first single release after, “radio”.

The music video features the American singer singing the song while playing a guitar. But that is not the best part of the video, it also sees a number of photos of different couples kissing and cuddling.

The photos were sent by the fans to Riley and he added some of them in the music video. He received about seven hundred photos from fans all over the world.

Riley talked to the media about adding these photos in the music video and he said, “A lot of them came with the story behind their love. It was so emotional to see first hand. And I think in this time in our society really still proves that love is still all-around us. All walks of life, ages, races and sexes”.

Watch the music video to Riley Smith’s, “Hard To Kiss”:

Riley Smith is better known for his acting. He rose to fame for his roles in series, “24”, “Joan Of Arcadia”, “True Blood” and “The Messengers”.