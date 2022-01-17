Watch Music Video To Jesse McCartney’s, “Wasted”:

The American actor, singer and songwriter, “Jesse McCartney” has unveiled music video for his song, “Wasted”. The song was released back in September, 2018 and it will be a part of his forthcoming fifth studio album. The LP is not given any title yet.

The new music video was directed by Jason Lester. It features Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson. The video features so much drama. Jesse appears on the video doing four different characters.

Katie Peterson visits jesse’s house, then the biker Jess comes over and tells the girl that he is not the guy whom she was looking for, and then the butler Jesse kills the biker Jesse.

Yeah, this is how it is. the video is like a Californian soap opera’s parody.

Watch music video to the Jesse McCartney’s, “Wasted”:

Jesse’s The Resolution Tour is on going in North America. The tour started on 11th of January and will last till 13th of February. You can buy tickets and learn more about the tour details here.