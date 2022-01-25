Watch Music Video: “Sativa” by Jhene Aiko ft. Rae Sremmurd

Jhene Aiko has premiered the official music video for her single “Sativa”. Rae Sremmurd features in singer’s this latest visual from 2017 album ‘Trip’.

It’s a futuristic music video that serves as the official MV for the remix of “Sativa”. The music video shows us Jhene’s journey through grief, which has clear psychedelic inspirations.

In the song, the singer sings about drugs and travel. She discusses how these two things can take your family away from you but it can also help you cope with grief. For example, when singer’s brother died, her only option was to travel and do drugs as that would help her get through the tough time.

This music video has everything that you expect – dance parties, card games, drugs, partying, and steam rooms. But it also has something additional as Jhene ends the video with futuristic scenes where she brings her scientific ideas to the screen.

Jhene Aiko’s latest album “Trip” was rated among the best R&B albums of 2017. The album has 22 tracks. This track “Sativa” serves realness as Jhene talks about her real life. Her brother actually died in 2012 so it’s a personal song that a lot of you might connect with when you give it a listen.

Watch “Sativa” Music Video by Jhene Aiko featuring Rae Sremmurd