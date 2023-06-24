Watch Music Video: “Power” by Little Mix & Drag Queens

Little Mix & Drag Queens have come together for the new music video “Power”. It’s a new single from Little Mix’s new album. The band has been posting teasers on social media and now they have finally released this new video. I’m sure a lot of fans were waiting for this desperately. The good news is that it doesn’t disappoint.

This colorful music video came out on VIVO. In the music video, you will see all the Little Mix band members in hot outfits. You are definitely going to feel a lot of girl power in this video. The girls look awesome in their fashionable clothes. You will see them hanging out with Drag Queens. There is Alaska Thunderfuck, Willam, and Courtney in the music video so you have a huge cast to look at. Don’t blink your eyes.

If you blink your eyes when watching this video, you will miss some detail. The director has paid a lot of attention to the details and that’s something you’d definitely appreciate in this video. The only thing that you could criticize is Stormzy’s verse in this song that sounds terribly out of place. The band could have edited it for the video but they didn’t. Still, it’s a great video for a totally awesome girl banger. Watch the music video below and don’t forget to leave your comments after the video.

Watch “Power” by Little Mix & Drag Queens