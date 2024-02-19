Watch New Music Video: “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future

There is a new song from Black Panther movie soundtrack out with a music video and it’s as good as anything we have heard from the soundtrack of this movie so far. This new song by Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Jay Rock is titled “King’s Dead” and it features James Blake.

Black Panther movie and the album are received with warm hands by the audience. The movie has racked 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes while the album has already found its place among Top 200 on Billboard. That’s a dream start for both the movie and the album. Now that we have another music video from this soundtrack, it’s obvious that the producers are eager to push it even further to help the album climb charts quickly. I’m so excited.

The music video for “King’s Dead” is directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert. In the music video, you will see the rappers enjoying their life among palm trees on a beach and on top of skyscrapers. You will also see them in a corporate building that has strange architecture – probably it portrays chaos. You will also love some other views from the top. It’s a money exchange deal that won’t end nice. You gotta watch the music video for yourself to see what happens at the end. No spoilers here!

Watch “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future Music Video